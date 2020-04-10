Adam Pally Made an Updated List of Plagues for the Modern Age

There’s an underlying tension in this Instagram Live, as we the audience are alerted early on by Indebted’s Adam Pally and series creator Dan Levy that their kids are right outside the rooms they’re sitting in, threatening at any moment to make either of them the next BBC Working-From-Home Dad. Luckily (or unfortunately, depending on how much more chaos you crave these days), the kids gave them some space, and we got our full half hour with these two very cool dads, who joined Vulture last night in the latest episode of our new series Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well.

As this is 2020, the year of the digital, socially distant Passover, we were treated to recaps of their own unique Zoom Seder experiences, complete with Pally’s updated list of plagues for the modern age. The pair also talked about how they met each other through the comedy scene, answered every audience question they determined valid, defended the musical genre of ska, and rocked some serious dad fashions. (Apparently all the cool dads shop at the same store now, so, take note, dads who wish to be cool.)

If you enjoyed this episode of Two Friends, we’ve got another one coming up next week with Samantha Bee and Amy Hoggart on Wednesday, April 15, at 4 p.m. PT, 7 p.m. ET. And honestly, what else do you really have to do right now?