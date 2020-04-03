Adam Sandler Debuts a Quarantune Celebrating Doctors on The Tonight Show

Jack-of-all-trades Adam Sandler was the interviewee and the musical guest on Thursday’s edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Adding to his repertoire (which includes classic like “The Chanukah Song” and “The Thanksgiving Song”), Sandler debuted an ode to medical professionals, a soon-to-be coronavirus carol that we’ll all yell out of our windows. “This is a song,” he introduces it, adding that he has to wear blue reflective sunglasses so we can’t see him reading his lyrics. “Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we get them the supplies that they need,” he strums on an electric guitar. “And I hope they save us soon ’cause I’m really, really sick of my family.” Because clearly Adam Sandler wasn’t showing up to get showed up by Jimmy Fallon’s other guest of the night, his dog Gary, you bet the song has two verses, a chorus, and a bridge. “God bless Italian doctors in Italy / And all the Spanish doctors in Spain,” Sandler gets passionate. “And God bless Chinese doctors in China / And also Chinese doctors in America.” Add this to the “Coronavirus Best Hits” playlist, right in between “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa and Cardi B’s “Coronavirus” remix. It will be studied for centuries to come.

