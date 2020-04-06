All Rise to Film an Episode Entirely on Devices

Photo: Courtesy of CBS/B)2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The CBS legal drama All Rise is going back into production, but in a socially distanced, responsible way. The network announced today that the Simone Missick–starring first-season show will remotely produce an episode told entirely through device-POV. Have you seen the movies Searching or Unfriended or The Den? It’s like that, so we’ll watch the story play out via FaceTime and Zoom and the various other digital ways people are living their lives in quarantine conditions. Cast members will “film” from their homes, and VFX will be used to create the appropriate backgrounds in postproduction. The only “on location” shooting will be done by “a cinematographer operating solo from a vehicle” who will “capture exterior footage that reflects the desolate environment that currently exists on the streets and in the neighborhoods of Los Angeles.” In its announcement, CBS assures everyone that “the entire episode will be shot abiding by social distancing rules and technologies taking place in the world as it exists now.” (So don’t be that one jerk standing in front of the Urban Light exhibition when the city streets are supposed to be empty.) In the episode, Judge Lola Carmichael will preside over a virtual trial involving two brothers and a dispute over a stolen car. What a rude time to do crimes.