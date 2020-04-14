American Idol Will Somehow Find a Way to Air a Remote Episode

Imagine this panel, but on three separate video screens. Photo: ABC

The major test of American Idol comes from its live aspects: Contestants perform in one take for a live audience, with the judges staring them down front and center. So the coronavirus pandemic throws the show for a real loop, especially with the top 20 preparing to perform for America’s votes for the first time. ABC announced that it will adapt the singing competition to air remotely beginning April 26, because the show must go on! Host Ryan Seacrest, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, and mentor Bobby Bones will all join the top 20 for remote performances, and that’s about all we know right now. (Did someone say Zoom karaoke?) Will it be live? Will the sound quality be okay? How many awkward video interruptions will the contestants suffer? Tune in April 26 at 8 p.m. ET to find out.