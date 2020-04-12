Stream Andrea Bocelli’s ‘Music for Hope’ Concert From an Empty Duomo di Milano

Whether or not you personally celebrate Easter, we can all come together as one today to watch Andrea Bocelli just absolutely knock one out of the park.

On Sunday, the famed Italian opera singer and an organist performed a concert, titled “Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope,” from an empty Milan Cathedral, singing songs including “Panis Angelicus,” “Ava Maria,” “Sancta Maria” and “Domine Deus.” To close, he sang “Amazing Grace” to the vacant Piazza del Duomo outside, his performance intercut with equally ghostly scenes of coronavirus quarantine from cities like Paris and New York.

“Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride,” Bocelli says, over drone footage of a vacant-looking Milan. If you didn’t happen to live stream it earlier today, don’t worry. Bocelli’s concert (and a hymnal, if you want to follow along) are available now on YouTube.