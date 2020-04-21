Ansel Elgort Posts Nude Photo for a Cause

Here’s a pic of him fully clothed, for reference. Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images/WireImage

Look, we’re all just trying to do our part during the pandemic. Some celebrities have started talk shows, others are killing it on Instagram Live, but Ansel Elgort? He’s dropping his own nudes for charity. The actor posted a revealing photo of himself standing under a shower, water running down his face and a tastefully placed hand covering his baby driver. Just enough to leave everyone who still secretly loves The Fault in Our Stars wanting more. A single polite nude seems understated for a guy who once posted 17 shirtless selfies, but Ansel is not just posting his nude for no good reason. “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO,” reads the caption. OnlyFans is famous as a platform for models, influencers, and sex workers to post pics too racy for Instagram or produce their own porn for paid subscribers and make their coin, no Hustlers-level dramatics required. But before anyone here gets too excited, scrolling back up to Ansel’s profile leads to … a GoFundMe for Brooklyn Hospital staff. Is this the kindest prank show ever? Instead of actually inviting us to see his goldfinch, Ansel Elgort is using his body to boost others’ morale. And isn’t that what OnlyFans is about? More or less?

The GoFundMe, “Brooklyn for Life!,” supports meal deliveries from local restaurants to the health-care workers and first responders at Brooklyn Hospital. The effort is a collaboration between the hospital, the restaurants, Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams, and actor Jeffrey Wright. These are troubling times, but at least we have things like an Ansel Elgort charity nude to get us through each day.