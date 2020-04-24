Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Like all of us, Nickelodeon had to cancel all of their plans last month, including the 2020 Kids Choice Awards, set for March 22 in Los Angeles. The intervening month has given the network time to reschedule, rearrange, and reboot, and now they’re back with a virtual ceremony, remotely hosted by former Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice, of Zoey 101 and Victorious fame, on Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m.

Ariana Grande, BTS, Kristen Bell, Dwayne Johnson, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, BTS, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, David Dobrik, and Tom Holland count among the stars and musicians streaming by the Kids Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together next weekend, while LeBron James is set to receive the network’s 2020 Generation Change award. To coincide with the show, Nickelodeon will be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry to support families affected by COVID-19. And if your kids want to whip up a few buckets of slime, honestly, it’ll basically be like they’re there.