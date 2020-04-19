Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Launch Quarantine Wine to Benefit COVID-19 Relief

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

If your recycling bin currently looks like the morning after a sommelier’s wedding, have Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis got the product for you. As The Ranch actor tweeted this weekend, the pair have launched a charity wine intended to address both your unyielding wine consumption and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The wine is called, uh, Quarantine Wine, but don’t hold that against them: 100% of the wine’s profit, the pair says, will reportedly go directly to non-profits battling COVID-19.

Those organizations include GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund and America’s Food Fund, which you can learn more about over at Quarantine Wine’s website. The wine in question is a Oregon Pinot Noir, but let’s be honest, you pick your wine based almost entirely on whether you think the illustration on the label is cool or not. Quarantine Wine’s label is blank, so you can draw in your own toast, but don’t be too hard on yourself. No one is expecting you to be an artist here, no matter how many watercolor kits and calligraphy sets you ordered for yourself two weeks ago.