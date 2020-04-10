Photo: Mychal Watts/Getty Images for Jazz in the Gardens

It’s Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds’ birthday today, and he’s celebrating by challenging Teddy Riley to an Instagram Live musical battle. Well, technically, he’s re-challenging the producer and songwriter to an Instagram Live musical battle. The pair were supposed to square off on Sunday, but Swizz Beatz, who’s been organizing IG Live “Verzuz” battles, announced that the event had to be postponed. So why did Babyface have to put his “Celebration of Black Music Excellence” on hold? Why, for the same reason all of our lives are on hold right now: the novel coronavirus.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” the singer wrote on Instagram Friday, the day he turned 62. “I tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

While Babyface might not be 100% recovered, Instagram Live is now the world’s venue of choice, and you don’t even need to put on shoes or hard pants to wow your audience. Writes Babyface, “Teddy!!! Let’s show them what Hip Hop/R&B music really means to the world!” To see the pair (Baby)face-off, head on over to Babyface’s Instagram April 18 at 9 p.m. EST. Says the singer, “Light the candles, pour some wine, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes.”