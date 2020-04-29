Photo: Kelsey McNeal/ABC

With Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette season indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and Bachelor in Paradise cancelled for the same reason, ABC has come up with a summer solution for Bachelor Nation that’s as amusingly cringeworthy as its leading men. The network will premiere The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever! on June 8, which will serve as a ten-episode series that “takes audiences on a journey to look back at some of the most dramatic moments ever” in the franchise’s history. This is a fancy way of saying that Chris Harrison will be hosting a greatest-hits clip show (clocking in at, what, three hours each???) that weaves together “the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups, and, of course, and the most romantic moments.” Fan-favorite franchise alums (or their moms, we hope) will swing by for virtual chats with Harrison, too. Thirty hours of this nonsense? Yeah, we’ll watch all of it.