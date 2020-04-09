Bernie Sanders Avoids Endorsing Joe Biden on The Late Show

Bernie Sanders, who are you endorsing for the 2020 presidential election? Bernie? Oh, man, he has AirPods in — he can’t hear us! The Vermont senator popped open his AirPods to do an exclusive interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after suspending his presidential campaign Wednesday, April 9. Sanders, who is shifting focus to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, talked about the need for universal health care, voters’ rights to protection, and what he thinks former vice-president Joe Biden could do to win over the Bernie bros (and the Bernie young women and young POC). But don’t call it an endorsement. Sanders shied away from making a “full-throated” endorsement of Biden. “Well, that, we’re gonna be talking to Joe and we are,” Sanders replied. “We’re talking to his team of advisors. But what I have said and I’ll tell you this, what I’ve said from the first day that I announced my intention to run for president: I will do everything that I can to make sure that Donald Trump is not elected.” In order to do that, he believes Joe Biden knows that he’ll have to open his “political world.” “He’s not going to come to where I am,” Sanders said. “His views are different. He campaigned differently. But he can indicate I think to the American people to our supporters, that he is listening, that he is prepared to move forward, that is he prepared to make you see that as president he will take on very, very powerful special interests.” Below, hear Sanders discuss the 2020 election, the pandemic, universal health care, and more on The Late Show.

