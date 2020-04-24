The Remote NFL Draft Was Basically a Meme Super Bowl

Looking at these draft day memes like … Photo: Handout/NFL via Getty Images

These past few weeks have given us a new form of entertainment: seeing inside, and scrutinizing, celebrity houses on their endless livestreams. So as expected, a remote NFL draft was a comedic treasure trove. Even if none of the players took this chance to try out a new Zoom background, the night still gave us plenty of laughs thanks to proud parents, girlfriends wanting to share the limelight, and coaches being the dads they truly are. With two days of action ahead, catch up on the best first-round memes here — and Ivan Reitman, if you’re reading this, maybe start taking some notes for a Draft Day sequel? We have a set in mind for Kliff Kingsbury’s house.

So, who was Twitter’s first-round meme pick?

This first round was pure comedy. Idk what was better, Ceedee Lamb’s girl trying to grab his phone or Isaiah Wilson’s girl getting snatched up on national television 😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/ibqEMttTok — Tini 💕 (@EmWatler) April 24, 2020

Well, let’s look at the tape.

Cee Dee Lamb has a new contract, new money, new team, new career, and soon a new girl. pic.twitter.com/SYYEjHyM5Y — shane (@liltvmpon) April 24, 2020

Excellent recovery by CeeDee Lamb. This is a Pro Bowl move.



pic.twitter.com/xaNMyPuoT6 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 24, 2020

Guess the Cowboys gotta love what they see from Cee Dee Lamb's ability to quickly read a defense.pic.twitter.com/MjlBo8YgOq — Mike Salvatore (@MikeSalvatore10) April 24, 2020

How I look at someone when the cough. #CeeDeeLamb pic.twitter.com/hM3dGoVJFR — Esteban Castillo (@208c_town) April 24, 2020

Although Cee Dee’s calling a challenge.

y’all really gotta chill wasn’t even like dat 👎🏾 https://t.co/ziQaGkAWbT — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) April 24, 2020

Regardless, she wasn’t the only girlfriend in trouble.

When mama says move you better move! pic.twitter.com/c8gH7XAM1S — MICHAEL LARK (@themichaellark) April 24, 2020

If I Ain’t One of Yo Little Friends Was A Person pic.twitter.com/4BTfLJRgjD — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 24, 2020

And sources are now saying Wilson’s mom could be a strong choice in the second round.

I have moved Isaiah Wilson’s mom to the best pick of the draft tonight. Get on up out of here pic.twitter.com/JkrX3f8QKN — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) April 24, 2020

Clearly, the girlfriends owned the night.

Isaiah Simmons’ girlfriend doing her best to remind him she was there before he was rich. pic.twitter.com/56N8KREd5X — TODD!TODD!TODD! (@BigHeadBS) April 24, 2020

But that wasn’t it. Bathrobes were worn …

… and dads rolled.

Quality roll by Javon Kinlaw's dad pic.twitter.com/eUFyqkbZp3 — Trevor Bond (@bondtrevorbond) April 24, 2020

Speaking of dads, let’s check on the coaches’ digs.

Andy Reid is everyone’s dad on vacation pic.twitter.com/8ZfQ70PuoK — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) April 24, 2020

Are you an Andy Reid or a Kliff Kingsbury? pic.twitter.com/3nKkUDlDGk — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) April 24, 2020

Wait, can we get a replay on Kingsbury’s house?

I would tell them to quickly cut them cameras off in my house once I see what Kliff Kingsbury is working with pic.twitter.com/4rZGwv8IRM — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 24, 2020

Scratch the Draft Day sequel, let’s get this movie into production.

Kliff Kingsbury looks like a mafia boss/drug cartel and Mike Vrabel is the FBI agent trying to take him down. #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/zF4R69WlSB — Coach Vic (@CoachVic21) April 24, 2020

Or honestly, just something about this cast of characters.

I'd read 10,000 words each on every person in Mike Vrabel's house pic.twitter.com/MTZXP3QDej — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) April 24, 2020

Mike Vrabel has one kid in a Frozone outfit and another with a bleached mullet...get right. pic.twitter.com/cWabsiYejv — Reverend Pump (@NickValentine_) April 24, 2020

Mike Vrabel’s house is like a scene out of Breaking Bad pic.twitter.com/knruKwRSDZ — Seton (@HiMyNameIsSeton) April 24, 2020

No one:



Literally no one in the history of humankind:



Mike Vrabel's house: pic.twitter.com/08GRDHbym1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 24, 2020

And for one last laugh, there’s always the Jaguars.

when your man gets drafted by the jags pic.twitter.com/xw5C0NYd8z — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) April 24, 2020