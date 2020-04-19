And Now, a Science Lesson With Blue Ivy Carter

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hello, do you like science? Well, no, us neither — or at least, we often have a frustrating time processing concepts such as molecular compounds. But science as explained by eight-year-old Blue Ivy Carter? Sure, okay. That sounds manageable. On Saturday, Blue Ivy — the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z — made an Instagram PSA to demonstrate “how washing your hands fights the virus,” as her grandmother Tina Knowles put it in her post. In the video, Blue Ivy corrals together a small bowl full of soap, and a larger bowl of water sprinkled liberally with black pepper. The pepper, she explains, represents “the coronavirus, or any virus,” and when she sticks a soap-coated finger into the water, it suddenly zooms to the edges of the bowl. Magic! “This is why it’s very important to wash your hands,” she adds. “If you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick.”

“Wash your hands extra,” she concludes, “and please stay at home.”