Give our regards to the city of Houston: Queen Bey has joined Megan Thee Stallion on a remix of her viral single “Savage.” The rare feature from Beyoncé comes after Megan signed to Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation for management amid a disagreement with her current label 1501 Entertainment about the release of her recent EP Suga. As she’s proved time and time again, Beyoncé has bars, and she holds her weight against Meg on the song, taking on the bulk of the rapping. After all, she reminds us, her mama was (ahem — still is) a savage! She even drops references to TikTok, where “Savage” became a hit, and OnlyFans, which we just hope she didn’t hear about from Blue. The remix is a charity single to raise money for Bread of Life, which works with Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD initiative, during the coronavirus pandemic. So log on and make some remix TikToks for a good cause!
Beyoncé, the Original Savage, Joins Megan Thee Stallion on ‘Savage’ Remix
[Bows down.] Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images