The ‘Savage’ Remix Already Has a New TikTok Dance Challenge

Another day, another TikTok dance. Photo: keke.janajah/TikTok

This is something new. The “Savage” challenge, part two, featuring the Queen Bey. And this time, we gonna get funky. Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix already has the world twerking in the mirror, but in case you need some more intricate dance moves, Keara Wilson, the creator of the original “Savage” dance, has a little something something. Just hours after the new song dropped yesterday, Wilson released a new dance set to the beginning of the remix, incorporating some of the original, viral dance moves and adding some new ones. Just some! The new dance no longer requires you to Google “how to throw it back on TikTok,” but some of you might need a better understanding of rhythm.

And there it is. Just like Meg and Bey taught her, Wilson of course kills the new choreography. The follow-up dance challenge already has over half a million views on TikTok and thousands of comments saying they’re gonna learn this dance – it just might take a couple business days. The “Savage” dance is part of a long list of TikTok challenges that have helped songs go viral, including Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” and Drake’s premeditated “Toosie Slide.” The original “Savage” dance inspired thousands of remakes, including those by Keke Palmer, Jessica Alba, and more celebrities. It even spawned a Tiger King parody, creating a very specific picture of what quarantine has been like. Beyoncé having a TikTok dance is not the future we imagined, but Blue Ivy knows exactly what she’s doing.