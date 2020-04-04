Bill Maher Returns to Real Time With a Real Fake Laugh Track

After shutting down production for nearly a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bill Maher returned to Real Time last night within the confines of his sunny Los Angeles abode. And, perhaps missing the rousing validation from a live audience, Maher decided to do what no late-night host has done before in the coronavirus era, which is employ a schmalzy laugh track to play after his jokes. It is … an interesting choice, given that he’s filming with an iPhone in front of an empty backyard bar. But whatever. Once you focus on his monologue, Maher zeroes in on President Trump and his incompetent response to the virus. “Thank you, Jesus, I have no symptoms, except if you count shitting my pants every time Trump talks,” he said. “He does this thing every day where he’s bragging about his ratings. ‘I have better ratings than Monday night football, The Bachelor.’ Yes! Because your viewers aren’t allowed to leave the house. What else are they gonna do? Read?”

