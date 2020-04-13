Bob Iger Is the Jay Leno of Disney

Bob Iger. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Bob is back. No, not that Bob. The other Bob. The OG Bob. The Bob who moved from 11:35 p.m. to 10 p.m. and back again. Weeks after unexpectedly stepping down as CEO of Disney, the New York Times reports that Bob Iger did a 180 turn and hasn’t left the House of Mouse at all — in fact, he’s now “executive chairman” who has “effectively returned to running the company” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Current CEO Bob Chapek (who previously served as Chairman of Parks, Experiences, and Products) has come to accept that Iger has “smoothly reasserted control” of business dealings as Disney navigates its future in the post-coronavirus world. “No surprises … nothing hidden … nothing different or odd to speculate about …,” Iger told the Times in an email. “A crisis of this magnitude, and its impact on Disney, would necessarily result in my actively helping Bob Chapek and the company contend with it, particularly since I ran the company for 15 years!” Still, if Chapek needs to vent to someone, may we suggest Conan O’Brien.