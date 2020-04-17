As if it needs to be said, there won’t be many festivals this year, with cancellations creeping into the summer and others being pushed out of sight to the fall for time being. But fret not, because two perennial festival favorites dropped new music — and both to raise money for the response to COVID-19. Bon Iver dropped “PDLIF,” an acronym for “Please Don’t Live in Fear,” with proceeds going toward Direct Relief, which aids medical workers. And across the pond, Florence + the Machine released “Light of Love” — which, despite its relevant title, was actually cut during the sessions of her 2018 album High As Hope. Proceeds for it will go toward the Intensive Care Society, a medical charity in the U.K. Buy both the singles and you’ve got the beginnings of a not-too-shabby summer festival lineup, to hold you over for a bit.
Bon Iver and Florence + the Machine Drop Charity Singles So You Can Pretend Its Festival Season
Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images