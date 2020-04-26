Brad Pitt Stars as Daddy Anthony Fauci in Remote SNL Cold Open

And now, a message from Dr. Anthony Fauci. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/LYemNAWaAT — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 26, 2020

When director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and certified heartthrob Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN he’d like Brad Pitt to play him on Saturday Night Live, he probably didn’t know he was speaking a sketch into existence. But of course, the powers-that-be at NBC summoned Pitt to star as Fauci on tonight’s cold open, and though the two men look nothing alike, Pitt nailed the overall spirit of Fauci: that of a increasingly frustrated man patiently dispelling public health myths. Pitt-as-Fauci provided commentary on a few of Trump’s soundbites on coronavirus, including Trump’s claims that a “miracle” vaccine would make the virus disappear: “A miracle would be great. Who doesn’t love miracles? But miracles shouldn’t be Plan A. Even Sully tried to land at the airport first.” The cold open then unexpectedly ends with Pitt taking off his Fauci wig and glasses and thanking the real Fauci for his “calm and clarity in this unnerving time,” which is only a little strange to watch.