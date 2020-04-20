And Now, Over to Brad Pitt With the Weather

With all this free time during quarantine, even Brad Pitt is picking up a side gig. The actor practiced safe social distancing while delivering the weather update on John Krasinki’s new YouTube show, Some Good News. He just leaned right out his door, newsboy cap on just in case, and looked up at the sky. “Looks pretty good,” he observed. “Yeah.” And that was that. See, when you’re that good looking, the weather bends to your hairstyle’s will, thus explaining why the weather in Los Angeles is always approximately 72 degrees. Brad Pitt’s tiny segment is by no means a reflection of his experience as a weatherman. He played a climate-anxious weatherman on The Jim Jefferies Show, where the forecast was more like “We’re all going to die and there will be no one left to remember our stories.” But, at this point in the pandemic, we just won’t think about that. Let’s just think about beautiful Brad Pitt and his beautiful cliffside home.

