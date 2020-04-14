New Jersey Royalty Launches Benefit Concert for the State

Not Phil Murphy. Photo: Vulture and Shutterstock

This is so exciting that we actually heard our pork rolls screaming from the fridge while gelling their hair. The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund announced on Tuesday that the state’s two foremost music royals, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi, will be coming together for a benefit show to raise money to “fight the medical, social, and economic impact” of the coronavirus in the Garden State. Also joining the certified Rock Hall legends will be Chelsea Handler, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart, SZA, and Saquon Barkley, with everyone contributing a performance of some sort from their homes. The show will air on Wednesday, April 22, across multiple television and radio outlets at 7 p.m. ET, and until then, start thinking of ways Stewart will cajole the duo into doing a Zoom mash-up of “It’s My Life in the U.S.A.” Or, if they’re feeling extra freaky, “Glory Days When Wet.”