This Is the Closest Thing You’re Going to Get to a Happy Endings Podcast

At no point has our Instagram Live series Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well lived up to its name quite as much as this episode starring Adam Pally and Casey Wilson. The two very good friends have graced us with their rapport at many events before, including the time they guided our Vulture Festival Hollywood bus tour. But that was back in the before times when things like buses and festivals existed. In times like these, the pleasant dynamic between these two former Happy Endings co-stars is only accessible via livestreams from the extreme social distance of about 3,000 miles.

Plenty of memories were shared, thoughts on Birkenstocks were discussed, but what began as a general catch-up quickly turned into what might be the closest thing to a Happy Endings podcast we’re likely to get. Both shot down the idea of doing a full rewatch podcast à la Scrubs’ Zach Braff and Donald Faison’s Fake Doctors, Real Friends. But Wilson did float the idea of doing one episode, before quickly deciding that this livestream may in fact just be it. So while it’s still technically an episode of Two Friends, it is also a deep dive into Pally’s and Wilson’s favorite memories from their time on the Happy Endings set. And if this kind of nice time is something you could use a lot more of in your life, we’re about to announce a slew of new episodes in May, so follow us on Instagram to stay in the loop!