New Evidence Suggests the Cats ‘Butthole Cut’ Is Real

Jennifer Hudson’s high notes, back away. The only memory from Cats we’re interested in are all the CGI buttholes seared into the mind of one VFX artist. Word of a Cats “Butthole Cut” hit the internet last month, and no one has stopped to think about anything else since. New reporting from The Daily Beast indicates that some version of the “Butthole Cut” might be real. An anonymous visual-effects artist from the movie confirmed to The Daily Beast that there was some unintentionally buttholelike fur placement in one of the edits of the film. “We paused it,” the source said. “We went to call our supervisor, and we’re like, ‘There’s a fucking asshole in there! There’s buttholes!’ It wasn’t prominent, but you saw it … And you [were] just like, ‘What the hell is that? … There’s a fucking butthole in there.’ It wasn’t in your face — but at the same time, too, if you’re looking, you’ll see it.” The internet 100 percent would’ve clocked those buttholes. They would have clocked them so fast that it shifted the time-space continuum and prevented the coronavirus from existing in the first place. Believe that. So one unlucky artist cleared out the buttholes (and, according to the source, a few vaginas). However gleefully everyone calls for the release of the “Butthole Cut,” it seems there was no joy in creating or plugging up the holes. The source described director Tom Hooper as “disrespectful,” “demeaning,” and “horrible,” allegedly forcing the effects team to fully render each sequence before approval and apparently asking to see videos of actual cats doing the same dance moves. If cats could dance, would we be talking about CGI buttholes on anthropomorphic cats right now? Honestly, who’s to say anymore?