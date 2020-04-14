Couples that TikTok together … oop. Photo: Charli D’Amelio/TikTok

TikTok’s cutest couple that was never actually a couple has officially broken up. Hype House members Charli D’Amelio and Lil Huddy (Chase Hudson) revealed their breakup on Instagram Stories today, each posting a similar note to their fans. “We are sorry it’s taken so long to come forward, but this was something we wanted to process privately first,” Hudson wrote, under a photo of D’Amelio. “I’m sorry I waited so long to tell you all,” D’Amelio shared, next to a photo of the two of them. “I wanted to take the time to process it for myself. Breakups are tough for anyone, so I’d really rather not talk about it anymore.” Those “I” statements are speaking volumes. D’Amelio has 48.3 million followers on TikTok — she doesn’t need a man. What that really means is millions of teens around the world are currently mourning a breakup as serious to them Brad and Angelina’s divorce. And yet, D’Amelio and Hudson only dated for like four months and never officially put a label on it.

The breakup itself isn’t even that surprising. Just a few weeks ago, Josh Richards, a member of a rival content house, Sway House, claimed that Lil Huddy sent his girlfriend, Nessa Barrett, explicit pics and DMs (in a diss track because that’s how you deliver that news). Lil Huddy was extremely unbothered by it all, later collabing with Richards on TikTok. It’s unclear whether or not Lil Huddy actually cheated or if their breakup is a result of something else. Coronavirus-mandated long distance? Only room for one middle part in the relationship? Whatever it was, Charli D’Amelio and Lil Huddy are still “close friends,” co-workers, and part-time roommates as members of the Hype House. Hudson is co-founder of the content house, so he’s not leaving anytime soon, but this could spell the end of an era for Charli D’Amelio and, without her followers, potentially the Hype House itself. Dun, dun, dun!