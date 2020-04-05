T-Pain and Lil Jon Battle For Glory On Instagram Live

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

T-Pain and Lil Jon went head to head on Instagram Live last night — in the latest battle in an ongoing series organized by Swizz Beatz, in which two artists face off with their 20 biggest hits — and it was less of a vicious battle than it was a beautiful jam session between two mutually respectful contemporaries. T-Pain started by admitting that Lil Jon remains a huge inspiration for him. “Look, you’re a formidable challenger, sir,” he said. “I got a lot of my shit from you. I have no problem if I take this L.” Lil Jon kicked things off with “Get Low,” which T-Pain sensibly countered with “Low,” and an accompanying dance move of walking down invisible stairs. Check out other highlights from the battle below, and the full list of songs here.

T-Pain not only brought out “Kiss Kiss,” but also performed the intro live. Lil Jon, however, was unimpressed: “That’s a Chris Brown record, right?”

t-pain doing the kiss kiss intro voiceover in his hit battle vs. lil jon 😭 pic.twitter.com/lLYbpWZZlr — . (@CRY1NGWOLF) April 5, 2020

Some pretty iconic moments from the battle.

Lil Jon vs T-Pain.

Nappy boy radioooo. pic.twitter.com/k7qClvTwRe — megacy ©️ (@FrosOut_FistsUp) April 5, 2020

Lil Jon surprise-debuted a snippet of a unreleased new record with Usher and Ludacris, written by Jermaine Dupri, and offered us a peak into the creative process behind the song: “You don’t know how hard it was to get Usher to be like, ‘alright you can play this shit,’” he said, before playing a gorgeous piano flourish.

Here’s the Usher, Luda, Lil Jon record he just played pic.twitter.com/FDsvR3ym32 — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) April 5, 2020

T-Pain’s performance of his hit “Can’t Believe It” (listen to those riffs!) proved once and for all that he never needed Autotune, and in fact has always had a beautiful voice, in case you missed his tenure on The Masked Singer.

Lil Jon vs T-Pain ain’t nothing but classics pic.twitter.com/DgH8unvVnj — Xavier (@javier_w_) April 5, 2020

Lil Jon followed up with the Trillville record “Some Cut,” with Chance the Rapper commenting “I had this on my first ever mp3. Not iPod. Mp3.”

T-Pain vs Lil Jon was the best battle I seen yet 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤯🤯🤯🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/aHuGdvpfGc — k. (@wackfeed2) April 5, 2020

T-Pain delivered what Tyrese noted was a death blow with “Buy U A Drank,” which he imbued with much more soul than anyone could have ever expected.

Tpain getting lit to buy you a drank is what 2020 needed pic.twitter.com/FkfZ1JfahR — Misbaah Mak (@Misbaah_) April 5, 2020

But Lil Jon came out swinging with, arguably, the most nostalgic track of the night, a remix of 2004’s undying “Gasolina.” It was enough to distract the audience from the weirder aspects of the livestream — which included an anti-vaccination tangent and an R. Kelly song. Watch a full video of the livestream here, and of course, listen to the “Gasolina” remix on eternal repeat below.