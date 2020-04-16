Speaking with his brother, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, @ChrisCuomo announces his wife, Cristina Cuomo, has tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/3Ujg0iz2cb — CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2020

On Wednesday evening, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced that his wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo has also recently tested positive for COVID-19 during an interview with his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo. “Cristina now has COVID,” Chris said from his basement, where he has been quarantining and broadcasting his show while recovering from the novel coronavirus. “She is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen and now it has.”

Putting aside their sibling rivalry, Governor Andrew Cuomo stressed how easy it is for multiple members of the same household to contract COVID-19. “It’s very hard for a person to quarantine in a home and other people not to get infected,” said Governor Cuomo before launching into an anecdote about people who choose to quarantine in hotel rooms. “The food that comes, they don’t even take the plates out for 14 days,” said Governor Cuomo, hammering home his point about the contagiousness of the disease in a slightly bizarre way. Wishing Cristina a speedy recovery and that the Cuomo brothers can go back to doing what they do best: bickering.