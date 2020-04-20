Cobie Smulders Sings ‘Let’s Go to the Mall’ Live Thanks to Jake Johnson

At the start of the latest installment of our new Instagram Live series Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well, Stumptown co-stars and confirmed friends Cobie Smulders and Jake Johnson showed off some of the props they own from America’s most beloved network sitcoms that are just sitting in their homes like normal objects (yes, that is the stoplight from How I Met Your Mother sitting behind Cobie.) Then, because the sweet nectar of nostalgia is just about all we’re surviving on these days, Johnson convinces Smulders to bless us with a live, albeit brief rendition of “Let’s Go to the Mall”, the secret Canadian pop hit her HIMYM character was famous for. It’s the kind of high point a livestream can only really achieve when it’s allowed to build off of the intense opening reveal that Jake Johnson is, as Smulders puts it, “really obsessed with Carrot Top.” Johnson spent a good few minutes singing the praises of @carrottoplive, the famed prop comic’s Instagram account, one of the few he actually follows. He even credits “Carrot,” as he calls him, with teaching him a real jazzy “snap-and-point” move he now uses on his surely grateful family.

But if you thought this was fun, just wait, because there’s another episode happening … tonight! We’ll have Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz, current kings of long-form improv, goofing around on the ’gram at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.