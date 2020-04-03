Photo: Getty Images

The face of modern late-night television may or may not be permanently changed by the coronavirus quarantine, but either way, it definitely won’t be framed by a beautiful blond bob anymore, now that Comedy Central has opted to unscrew the bulbs over at Lights Out With David Spade. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor’s show won’t be returning to the network after production closed down (along with basically the entire entertainment industry) on March 12 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the meantime, Spade had been shooting digital pieces for YouTube, including interviews with cast members from Netflix’s break-out quarantine hit Tiger King, and will reportedly continue to do so for “the next few weeks” as Comedy Central shops the show, produced by Comedy Central Productions, to other outlets. In the meantime, here are Spade’s conversations with Jeff Lowe, John Finlay, John Reinke, and Saff Saffery of Tiger King fame to tide you over.