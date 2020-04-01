Dean Dong! Community Is Now on Netflix

“Hung Up”–era Madeanna. Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Not since the American reboot of Inspector Spacetime have we been so excited about streaming news. Starting April 1, all six seasons of Community will be available on Netflix. Yes, that’s April Fools’ Day, but no, this is not a prank. For fans who have been enjoying the NBC comedy on Hulu since it first acquired the rights to the doomed Yahoo Screen season in 2016, there’s no reason to panic. Sony Pictures TV, which owns Community, made the multiyear Netflix deal nonexclusive, meaning it will still be available to watch on Hulu, which really is the Greendale to Netflix’s City College. The move to Netflix, however, could expose Dan Harmon’s cult-favorite community-college sitcom to a whole new audience: for example, Childish Gambino fans. Or Chevy Chase defenders. Or your roommate who has spent this entire self-isolation period rewatching The Office in your living room. When they’re not looking, you can switch over to a classic quarantine-themed episode of Community, like “Epidemiology” or “Cooperative Calligraphy,” and hide the remote, telling them it’s all in the spirit of their beloved Jim’s epic japes.

Before you begin your binge, we leave you with a handwashing anthem, courtesy of Dean Pelton. Just sing it two and a half times for a full 20-second scrub.