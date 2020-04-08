Conan and Colbert Catch Up, Can’t Agree Who the Host Is

Quarantined late-night hosts Conan O’Brien and Stephen Colbert were guests on each other’s shows last night, so they decided to approach it in the most economical way: just do one big interview, then leave it to their teams to edit it however they preferred. The results? O’Brien’s version is one long, 18-minute clip, and Colbert’s version is split up into three clips. Mostly, though, it’s all the same, with the hosts showing off old family photos, talking about how Colbert is mad at Bob Dylan (O’Brien’s clip has Colbert’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues” song parody lyrics; Colbert’s legal department wouldn’t allow it for his clip), O’Brien teasing Colbert for his extremely fancy filming setup, and Colbert teasing O’Brien for no longer dressing up for his job.

“So good to have you on my show, Stephen,” O’Brien says. “Thank you, Conan. Now, a lesser man would fight with you right now and say ‘No no, you’re on my show,’” Colbert responds. “But I’ve been a host long enough to know that the host actually does most of the work, so you go right ahead buddy. You go ahead and host me!” Decide who is the host yourself by watching both edits of the interview right here.