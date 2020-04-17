A Times Square Tribute to All of Us

Artwork by Maira Kalman. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts/Ian Douglas

Artists and graphic designers have teamed up to make messages of safety, solidarity, and gratitude for essential workers and put them up all over town. The project is a collaborative effort between Print magazine, Poster House, the artist-activist organization For Freedoms, and Times Square Arts.

“Tens of thousands of essential workers are in transit and risking their lives to sustain this city and keep us safe,” stressed Jean Cooney, director of Times Square Arts. “We wanted to give incredible New Yorkers like Maira Kalman a platform like Times Square not only to highlight artists’ voices, but to communicate the immense amount of gratitude so many of us are feeling while also signaling the city’s resilience and solidarity with their efforts.”

The initiative is centered in Times Square, but it will reach all New Yorkers through 1,774 LinkNYC kiosks in all five boroughs, as well as the Silvercast billboards above the Lincoln Tunnel. Here’s a preview of some of them, which you will run into when you venture outside to refill your supply of quarantine Doritos. (And please wear a mask when you do.)

Artwork by Ola Baldych. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts

Artwork by Zipeng Zhu. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts

Artwork by Matt Dorfman. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts

Artwork by Edel Rodriguez. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts

Artwork by Ross MacDonald. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts

Artwork by Paul Sahre. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts

Artwork by Paula Scher. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts

Artwork by Jessica Hische. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts

Artwork by Pablo Delcan. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts

Artwork by Seymour Chwast. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts

Artwork by Joe Hollier. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts

Artwork by Pablo Delcan. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts

Artwork by Ola Baldych. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts

Artwork by Joe Hollier. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts

Artwork by Pablo Delcan. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts

Artwork by Ola Baldych. Photo: Courtesy of Poster House and Times Square Arts