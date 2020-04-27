DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby Overtakes The Weeknd on DaBillboard 200

DaBaby has come to collect his second No. 1 album. His April 17 release, Blame It on Baby, has full responsibility for bumping The Weeknd’s After Hours from the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, after four straight weeks. It was looking like no one could stop The Weeknd, not even Megan Thee Stallion, who had two songs from Suga become TikTok dances. But DaBaby came through with the quarantine content, like wearing an N95 mask on the album cover and by deep-cleaning in the music video for “Jump,” featuring NBA Youngboy. Honestly, we still have songs from his last album, Kirk, stuck in our heads. Blame It on Baby is DaBaby’s third album in just over two years, and Kirk only arrived last fall. If he could just take his foot off the rap world’s neck for one little second …

Elsewhere in the top ten, Fiona Apple’s Fetch the Bolt Cutters debuted at No. 4. It’s Apple’s first time on the charts since 2012, when The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do debuted and peaked at No. 3. Between Fetch the Bolt Cutters, The Idler Wheel …, and 2007’s Extraordinary Machine, Apple has had a top-ten album in each of the last three decades. Shameika said what she said!