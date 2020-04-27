Photo: Miramax

Now this is some news built for the days of HBO After Dark. According to Deadline, the premium cable outlet is developing a Hellraiser series, with Halloween remake helmer David Gordon Green signed on to direct the pilot and multiple other episodes. “The idea is to create an elevated continuation and expansion of the well-established Hellraiser mythology,” Deadline reports. “It is by no means a remake, but rather assumes the past mythology to be a given.” Pinhead, the most famous of the demonic Cenobite creatures, will be at the center of the series. He harvests human souls for hell, but also exists to bring one’s deepest carnal desires to life.

The character is a staple of horror cinema, with Hellraiser not just being a vital piece of genre history, but of queer horror specifically. The long-running film franchise sprung from Clive Barker’s novella The Hellbound Heart, with the author writing and directing the iconic first movie. News broke last week, too, that the previously announced “reimagining” of the 1988 original landed a director in David Bruckner.