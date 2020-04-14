Selena Gomez Didn’t Make Demi Lovato’s Best-Friends List

So much for Barney & Friends. Photo: Vulture and Shutterstock

Demi Lovato may be on the cover of the May issue of Harper’s Bazaar, but the real story here is which teen stars she is, and isn’t, still friends with. So let’s run through. Ariana Grande? “I love the fact that Ariana and I have such a supportive friendship because it’s hard to find,” Lovato said. Miley Cyrus, her fellow “gay as fuck” former Disney star? “She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have,” Lovato said. “But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.” Wait, so that means … Selena Gomez? “When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt …” Lovato said before stopping herself. “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.” So much for Princess Protection Program and Barney & Friends. But don’t worry, Selena, you’re not the only one — Lovato also admitted she doesn’t talk to the Jonas Brothers anymore, just shaking her head when asked about them.

Elsewhere in the profile, Lovato does give some career updates. Her new album is set to come out this year, after she debuted the heartbreaking single “Anyone” on the Grammys. “My album is finally the place where I get to set the record straight on everything,” she says. And she’s starring in her first movie in a decade, Netflix’s Eurovision, expected this year. “My eating disorder kept me from going back to acting for years,” Lovato admitted. “But I finally came to a place with my body where I thought, ‘Why am I going to let this stop me when it’s just my shell?’” Welcome back, Demi.