The Desperate Housewives Cast Is Reuniting Without Their Two Main Troublemakers

Not happy together. Photo: Danny Feld/Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 2004 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

To quote from one of Wisteria Lane’s finest cul de sac ladies: Good friends support each other after something bad has happened, great friends act as if nothing has happened, and best friends show up at a virtual reunion to raise money for coronavirus pandemic relief. The Desperate Housewives cast will reunite on Sunday, April 12, to talk about whatever they want to talk about for the Actors Fund, but let’s face it: The two people you really want to see won’t be participating. We know! Sorry. Per Deadline, the terrific group of Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Dana Delaney, and Eva Longoria will boot up their laptops, while Felicity Huffman and Teri Hatcher declined.

For Huffman, the reasons are fairly obvious. Last year, she became a source of intense tabloid and news fascination before and after she pleaded guilty to fraud for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, which lead to a short stint in prison and hefty fines. Hatcher, however, has made for juicy Housewives gossip fodder for well over a decade. While few of her co-stars have criticized her directly by name, an unnamed actress on the show has long been described as everything from “problematic” to “a big star with some big behavioral problems,” and Longoria once implied that it was Hatcher who “bullied” and “abused” her throughout the filming process. (Nicollette Sheridan was actually brave enough to declare Hatcher as “the meanest woman in the world.”) And then, of course, there was the infamous 2005 Vanity Fair photo shoot incident, where Hatcher allegedly demanded to be placed in the center of the shoot and pick her swimsuit wardrobe first, causing Cross to storm away in tears. Desperate, and a little sad, indeed.