Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Depending on when you read this, Diddy’s Easter dance-a-thon might still be raging on Instagram Live. The rapper and producer, along with his six children, has been hosting an all-day charity event to raise money for healthcare workers battling COVID-19 through DirectRelief.org, one which has raised over $3,400,000 and counting. If that wasn’t heartwarming enough, everyone who has stopped by Diddy’s Instagram party, from LeBron James to Will Smith, is coming to you in full grown-out dad beard mode. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez also stopped by Sunday, though of course J.Lo’s version of “grown-out dad beard” is “looking like she just rolled off the table after an eighty minute spa massage.”

Much like you and your ex often do, Diddy and Lopez ended up in mini-merengue-off to Elvis Crespo’s “Suavemente.” Laughed Lopez, “I probably taught you that!” She also gushed about ARod’s deep and abiding love of Diddy’s music. “Puffy, Puffy, you have to know this, because I don’t think you know this,” she explained. “This guy right here is your biggest fan from the ‘Bad Boy’ era. Any party we do, anything, it’s like, ‘Put on Puffy and Mase!’ “

I’m loving JLO AND DIDDY 15 YEARS LATER ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lrCSLQvDSP — Doug Dimma Dome Owner of the Dimmsdale dimmadome‼️ (@oochiewalle_) April 12, 2020

It's soo dope to see diddy & Jlo vibing man. Also, Arod is mature as fu*k 👏🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/1vIq8FPP1F — Huss 🇳🇬 (@huss_oshi) April 12, 2020

And, hey, if you don’t have an early 2000s nostalgia hangover from seeing Jennifer Lopez and Diddy together in one place, there were a ton of other excellent celebrity dance cameos for you to enjoy, from Megan the Stallion to LeBron to Drake, to whoever is currently dancing on Diddy’s IG. Seriously, it might still be going on, no matter when you’re reading this.

.@Diddy brought out LeBron and Bronny on IG Live to raise money for healthcare workers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sSJHhIphzS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion doing the Savage challenge on Diddy’s story is the best thing on the internet right now pic.twitter.com/5I6kFvRtrY — 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐬 (@blkgirlsrelate) April 12, 2020

Drake on Diddy’s IG live. 😂



This is the content we need. #ToosieSlide pic.twitter.com/WdzrrbA2om — Complex (@Complex) April 13, 2020