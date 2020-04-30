Disney to Sell Baby Yoda Face Masks Because Capitalism

Photo: Disney+

You can watch brand-new Disney movies via the studio’s streaming service, and now you can wear Disney characters on your face. The coronavirus pandemic is bending the economy to its will, so if you’ve got a huge stable of popular characters you can put on officially licensed crisis merch, why not go for it? CNN reports that Disney will soon be selling face masks with images like the mouth of the Incredible Hulk, the muzzle of Winnie the Pooh, Mike Wazowski’s cyclops eye, Forky having a panic attack (probably, because when is Forky not?), and of course, Baby Yoda drinking soup. A pack of four costs $20, and you can preorder now for shipments that will start going out in June. The company, one of the most successful entertainment brands in the world, will donate “up to $1 million” from mask profits to the aid organization MedShare. Which is definitely easier than just writing a check.