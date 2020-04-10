Disney Announces Live-Action Robin Hood, Ignoring the Lessons of Cats

Okay, thighs. Photo: Walt Disney Studios

Congrats, furries. Next on Disney’s list of animated movies to re-create in some combination of live action and photo-realistic CGI is Robin Hood. Fresh out of Renaissance-era classics to pervert by adding unnecessary things like special effects, Disney will adapt its already-perverted 1973 film about a hot fox who doesn’t let a lack of pants stop him from going on adventures. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blindspotting director Carlos López Estrada is attached to helm the project, which makes Daveed Diggs as hot fox Robin Hood a tantalizing possibility. The project is being written by Kari Granlund, who also wrote the 2019 Lady and the Tramp remake. Here is one crucial difference, though, between the two talking-animal projects: Lady and the Tramp is about dog-shaped dogs who do dog things. Robin Hood is about human-shaped foxes who do human things, and do them sexily.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The new take is said to be a musical and will again feature the characters as anthropomorphic, this time in a live-action/CG hybrid format.” This reaffirms what we already knew: Tom Hooper’s 2019 CGI live-action musical Cats shifted the Overton window of what our human eyes can process, and this is our reality now. Sexy hybrid fox-people (and, oh my God, bear-people) singing “Oo-De-Lally” while cavorting in the forest, pantsless, with their tails flapping all over the place? Sure. We lived through “Jennyanydots: The Old Gumbie Cat.” You’re gonna have to do a lot better than that to faze us.

The movie will be a Disney+ feature rather than a cinematic release, if that distinction even means anything anymore. No word on whether or not the fox-people will have buttholes.