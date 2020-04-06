In an interesting development that makes us happy for your kids and concerned for the psychological well-being of future animators, Frozen star Josh Gad stepped up to the mic (which is, of course, in his house) and brought to life his beloved snowman Olaf for At Home With Olaf, a new animated shorts series from animator Hyrum Osmond and Frozen and Frozen II co-writer/director Jennifer Lee, created entirely remotely.

“My friends @alittlejelee & @mrhyrum called me up one day & asked me if I would be able 2 record some dialogue & sounds as Olaf from home,” the actor tweeted Monday. “These little shorts done from home by Hyrum & the @DisneyAnimation team are so charming & hopefully provide a smile during these scary times.” So go ahead, snuggle up on the couch with a fully-formed snowman and contemplate what kind of Disney-grade animation software you’ll need to get for your home, after your children watch these shorts and then immediately get bored again.