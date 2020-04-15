We May Finally Learn How Baby Yoda Was Born

This IKEA monkey-lookin’ lil cutie Photo: Disney+

It’s the question every parent dreads: “Where do Baby Yodas come from?” With kids home from school for the rest of the year, it’s not as simple as telling them to go ask their Galactic Republic Ed teacher. We all want to know how Baby Yoda came to be, and Disney+ just might have the answer, with its upcoming eight-episode documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. In the series, executive producer Jon Favreau will host roundtable conversations, interviews, and show never-before-seen footage about the making of The Mandalorian. “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout season 1,” said Favreau in a statement. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Each episode will explore topics including the filmmaking, acting, and connections to the Star Wars films, as well as “the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures.” While the press release doesn’t mention Baby Yoda (or “the child”) specifically, the little tyke is certainly The Mandalorian’s most beloved practical model/effect/creature. Another thing the press release doesn’t mention? Werner Herzog. We can only hope that we get an interview between him and the “heartbreakingly beautiful” puppet. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on Monday, May 4, obviously.