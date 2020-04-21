We won’t gaslight you and we won’t be deniers. The upcoming Dixie Chicks album Gaslighter, set to be the country group’s first new album in 14 years, has been postponed indefinitely from its original May 1 release date. At a time when we all need the Dixie Chicks’ tell-it-like-it-is songwriting, stomp-along instrumentation, and enveloping harmonies, it seems that this May 1 will just be another day in quarantine, blending into all the others, as bland as your tenth batch of sourdough. The Dixie Chicks’ absence was already felt just this past Saturday when Taylor Swift performed their Lover collab “Soon You’ll Get Better” on the Global Citizen broadcast without them. Now, we don’t know when we’ll hear more new music from bandmates Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer. An official statement from Columbia Records just says that “the release of their highly anticipated fifth studio album, GASLIGHTER originally scheduled to drop on May 1, 2020, via Columbia Records, has been postponed. Additional details are forthcoming.” The Dixie Chicks join a long list of artists — including Lady Gaga, Kehlani, and Haim — who have delayed upcoming album releases as a response to coronavirus putting the world more or less on hold. Which is all good news for the Weeknd, who, in the absence of any major new release competition, stands to hold his place on top of the Billboard charts for his album After Hours.
The New Dixie Chicks Album, Our Last Shred of Hope, Is Now Postponed
The titular Chicks. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock