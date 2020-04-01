Don Lemon Tears Up Thinking About His Pal Chris Cuomo’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

Photo: CNN Let it out.

No matter what day of social distancing you’re at, by now we’re all about one loud noise away from bursting into tears. Don Lemon just happened to be on the air Tuesday night when the waterworks turned on. CNN’s senior global affairs analyst, Bianna Golodryga on CNN Tonight, saw Lemon get flustered and offered words of comfort, mentioning Cuomo. “Sorry, I said I wasn’t going to do this, Jesus,” Lemon laughed at himself, wiping away tears with a tissue. “He’s probably sitting at home laughing at me.” Cuomo revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 through Twitter earlier on Tuesday, maintaining hope that he had not spread it to the rest of his family. “Chris and I are very good friends,” Lemon explained. “We live near each other. And so when I walk into work every day I have to walk by where Chris is, so I usually go to his office and sometimes I bring the dogs and we just say hello. Anyway, he’s just not here, and we have this great relationship.” May we recommend Zoom movie nights? The coronavirus will not stop the bros from being bros. Earlier in the episode, Lemon was the one cracking jokes at Cuomo, who called in from his new basement studio: “When I got the call earlier this morning and it said ‘Christopher Cuomo,’ I was like ‘Oh, lord.’”