Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and quarantine sanity touchstone Dr. Anthony Fauci really is living the public figure’s dream: satirized as a handsome, witty genius with great hair by none other than Brad Pitt himself. Oh, don’t get us wrong. Every other part of Dr. Fauci’s life seems like a living hell right now, but at least he absolutely loved Brad Pitt’s impersonation of him during this week’s Saturday Night Live.

“I think he did great,” Fauci told Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia during an interview Monday. “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why, when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors.” He added, “I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when, at the end, he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers. So, not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person.”

While that all seems well and good and a pleasant enough distraction from the global COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Fauci also reflected on the bit itself, in which Pitt’s Fauci corrects President Trump’s numerous misleading comments and, uh, grotesque pranks, a reflection that sort of puts a damper on the whole political comedy game right now. Said Fauci, “Everything he said on SNL is what’s going on. He did a pretty good job of putting everything together.” Aaaaand welcome back, our crushing anxiety.