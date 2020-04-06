And her first guest via Zoom is … Dakota Johnson! Just kidding. Imagine, though. After halting production of Ellen for a few weeks owing to the global coronavirus pandemic, Ellen DeGeneres returned to her cozy afternoon time slot in her even cozier home, hoping to bring some laughter to everyone stuck inside and going stir crazy. (Are you talking to furniture yet? This writer might be.) “Thanks for not being here,” she tells us. “I wasn’t supposed to be doing my show from my house until next season.” But yeah, DeGeneres dares us to take a quick peek into her living room, where she chose to film because of the good lighting and definitely not because all of the other rooms are overflowing with Charmin Ultra Strong. “This is like being in jail,” she, an owner of many palatial mansions, adds. “Mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for ten days and everyone is gay.”

Related