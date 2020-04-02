Jazz Pianist and Musical Family Patriarch Ellis Marsalis Jr. Dead at 85

Photo: Getty Images/2017 Erika Goldring

Ellis Marsalis Jr., the celebrated New Orleans jazz pianist who raised and mentored four jazz musician sons, died on Wednesday at the age of 85. Marsalis had been hospitalized earlier this week and tested for coronavirus, with son Branford confirming the cause of death was due to complications stemming from COVID-19, according to the New York Times.

Born in New Orleans in 1934, Marsalis initially took up the saxophone before switching to the piano early in his career. He rose to prominence as a jazz pianist in the 50’s and 60’s, recording almost 20 of his own albums and appearing on countless others. In the 1970s, Marsalis began his career as a music educator, teaching a generation of jazz musicians including his four sons Branford, a saxophonist; Delfeayo, a trombonist; Jason, a drummer; and Wynton, a trumpeter and composer who currently serves as the managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

“Ellis Marsalis was a legend,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans wrote on Twitter. “He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz.” Marsalis was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2008. Social-media posts for the jazz pianist and musical patriarch have begun to pour in, some of which can be read below.

Ellis Marsalis was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz. The love and the prayers of all of our people go out to his family, and to all of those whose lives he touched.



📸: Chris Granger/New Orleans Advocate pic.twitter.com/yQTMk62wIm — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) April 2, 2020

Sending love to the Marsalis family. Condolences to them and all of those who loved Ellis Marsalis. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 2, 2020

With the deepest and most profound sadness, I grieve the passing of a true jazz master, icon of our culture, historic in the story of New Orleans, and profound in his influence in the evolution of music along with many lives. Father. Mentor. Teacher. Genius. RIP Ellis Marsalis 💔 pic.twitter.com/POZ4Yg8Usl — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, jazz pianist and educator Ellis Marsalis, patriarch of the legendary Marsalis family. He was 85. #RIP pic.twitter.com/xmK448VBhS — New Orleans Jazz Museum (@nolajazzmuseum) April 2, 2020

With sadness and a heavy heart, Jazz at Lincoln Center says goodbye to Ellis Marsalis, one of the most renowned artists and music educators in his time—or any time.

1/3 — Jazz at Lincoln Center (@jazzdotorg) April 2, 2020

And yet more: Ellis Marsalis, super-talented New Orleans piano master and sire of a flock of major musical talents, has passed. RIP. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) April 2, 2020

The music that makes America sing has lost part of its harmony. RIP. Prayers and condolences to the friends and family of Ellis Marsalis. https://t.co/y1XXoXHIvb — Dan Rather (@DanRather) April 2, 2020