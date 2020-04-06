Ezra Miller Appears to Choke a Woman in Strange Video

Miller hasn’t publicly commented on the altercation. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A video of a person appearing to be actor Ezra Miller choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland, was trending on Twitter Monday morning, sending users into a frenzy of rumors and memes. A source from Prikið Kaffihús, the bar in Reykjavik where it took place, identified the person in the video as Miller to Variety and confirmed that the altercation was serious. The incident took place around 6 p.m. on April 1, Variety learned. In the strange video, the person identified as Miller wears a red coat, pink scarf, and sandals in what looks like snow. “Oh, you wanna fight?” they say to a smiling woman who jokingly raises her arms. “That’s what you wanna do?” Then, they apparently grab her by the throat and push her down onto the sidewalk. The person behind the camera says, “Woah, bro, bro,” then abruptly stops shooting. According to the source at the bar, the incident in the video occurred after a group of excited fans, who were “quite pushy,” approached the actor, resulting in Miller losing their temper at one fan in particular. Staff at Prikið Kaffihús escorted the actor off of the premises. Little else is known at this time. Miller has not commented on the incident. Every day in 2020 is just more questions, never any answers.

tw // choking



ezra miller fully choked a fan after being jokingly asked to fight ???? what the fuck

pic.twitter.com/JMkFUGdqkZ — sandy ᵕ̈ (@SC0RSESE) April 6, 2020