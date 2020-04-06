Fallon, Colbert, and Kimmel Are Teaming Up for a Star-studded COVID-19 Special

The Jimmys (and the Stephen) are uniting for a good cause. Photo: Left: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images, Right: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The major network late-night hosts are coming together for one big TV event with an assist from Lady Gaga. Global Citizen and the World Health Organization announced today that Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel will co-host a two-hour television special titled One World: Together at Home, which will air Saturday, April 18, at 8 p.m. on NBC, ABC, CBS, and other streaming platforms, including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Hulu. The special is described as “not a telethon, but rather a global broad entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19.” Here’s the long lineup of celebrity appearances and musical guests, which has been “curated” by Lady Gaga:

Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder. Friends of Sesame Street will also be on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world.

The special will also feature cameos, comedy sketches, and interviews with experts from the World Health Organization and health-care workers from around the world: “Their courage and sacrifice [are] a reminder of the urgency of this moment.” Funds raised for the special by sponsors and supporters will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Considering all this unity and collaboration from the late-night hosts, it’s almost tough to remember that a time existed when “late-night wars” was a thing.