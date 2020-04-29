Felicity Huffman’s Daughter and Her Legit SAT Scores Are Off to College

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

More than a year after her mother, Felicity Huffman, was charged in the college admissions scam heard around the world, Sophia Macy has landed on her feet just fine. Per “Page Six,” Macy has been accepted to Carnegie Mellon University as part of the class of 2024, and posted about her big news on social media over the weekend. As one of the two prominent actresses tied to the Operation Varsity Blues scandal (the other, of course, being Lori Loughlin), Huffman pleaded guilty in 2019 to the charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, as she paid $15,000 to fabricate a higher SAT score for Macy, her eldest daughter. The actress went on to serve 14 days in jail, although she ended up getting out a bit early.

During Huffman’s court testimony, she revealed that she was motivated to commit fraud due to her daughter suffering from a longstanding learning disability. She would later go on to write a personal letter to the judge, detailing how Macy — who was unaware of her mom’s illicit actions — handled the aftermath of the revelation. “When my daughter looked at me and asked with tears streaming down her face, ‘Why didn’t you believe in me? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?’ I had no adequate answer for her,” Huffman wrote. “I could only say, ‘I am sorry.’ ” Huffman’s younger daughter, Georgia Macy, will also begin college in the fall at Vassar.