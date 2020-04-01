Fiona Apple And Her Dog Announce Fetch The Bolt Cutters Will Arrive This Month

We’ve officially escaped the hellscape that was March, and thankfully there is good news on the horizon for the month of April. On Wednesday, the legendary Fiona Apple announced that her first album in 8 years, Fetch The Bolt Cutters, will be digitally released on April 17th. “Really, what it’s about is not being afraid to speak,” says Apple of Fetch The Bolt Cutters, cheekily named after a quote by fellow 90’s queen Gillian Anderson. Apple announced the news on the Fiona Apple Rocks Tumblr page (how retro) with a video of a black dog running gracefully on the shore underscored by machinist sounds with the caption “It’s coming.” The video is a far cry from J.Lo pole dancing to “Criminal,” but we’ll take footage of an adorable dog running on a beach announcing a new Fiona Apple album any day. Actually, as soon as humanly possible would be nice, but if we can’t “play Fetch” until April 17th, then so be it.

