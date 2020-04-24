Florence Pugh and Chris Pine to Star in Olivia Wilde’s New Thriller

Olivia Wilde seems to have a filmmaking M.O., and we’re all benefiting from it. Step one: She identifies a beloved, trendy breakout star in an acclaimed A24 movie. Step two: She casts them in a complex leading role worthy of their considerable talents. Step three: profit. Wilde did it with Beanie Feldstein after Lady Bird when she cast her in her directorial debut, Booksmart, last year. Now, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Midsommar’s Florence Pugh has been cast in Wilde’s feature-length directorial follow-up, the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling. Pugh will play the lead, along with Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine, and Wilde herself. Don’t Worry Darling was set to begin shooting this spring, but filming has been postponed due to the coronavirus. Producer Katie Silberman wrote the current version of the script, which was originally written by Shane and Carey VanDyke. THR writes that “the setting is an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert and centers on a housewife who uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life.” Pugh will play the housewife. She has already proved her ability to play a woman who realizes the isolated community she finds herself in is not what it seems. We can’t wait to watch her scream while holding a pie.
